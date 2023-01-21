BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BTBIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $2.81 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.