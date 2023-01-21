BuildUp (BUP) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

BuildUp (BUP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. BuildUp has a market cap of $224.09 million and approximately $6,089.83 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BuildUp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BuildUp has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for BuildUp is gomoneda.com. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.02236644 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,699.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

