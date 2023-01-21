BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 337,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 115.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

