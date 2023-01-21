Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 167,639 shares changing hands.

Byotrol Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00.

Get Byotrol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vivan Pinto purchased 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,845.64). In other Byotrol news, insider John Thomson Langlands bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,202.56). Also, insider Vivan Pinto bought 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,845.64).

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.