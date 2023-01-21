C2X (CTX) Price Down 27.2% Over Last Week

C2X (CTX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. C2X has a market capitalization of $43.22 million and approximately $1,863.12 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One C2X token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, C2X has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get C2X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00416484 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.38 or 0.29234122 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00702004 BTC.

C2X Profile

C2X launched on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for C2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for C2X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.