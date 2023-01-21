Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $300.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.84.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $383.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

