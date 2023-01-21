Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,944,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 2,413,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 810.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0902 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

