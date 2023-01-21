Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $37.18. 22,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($250.00) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.