Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 73.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

