Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capstone Green Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter worth about $304,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Green Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGRN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 34,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,475. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 281.25% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

