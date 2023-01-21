Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $11.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.68.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.5 %
CCL opened at $10.47 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.14.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
