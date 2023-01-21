Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.98

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $10.76. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 305 shares traded.

Cartesian Growth Trading Down 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cartesian Growth

In other Cartesian Growth news, Director Peter Yu purchased 22,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,634.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,618.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 22,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $223,919.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Yu bought 22,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,634.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,618.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,938 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. RPO LLC raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 97.4% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 934,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 461,093 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 16.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 413,033 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 526.7% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 482,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 405,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

