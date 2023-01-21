Cashaa Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.83 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $247,408.52 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00415718 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.98 or 0.29180369 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00695467 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

