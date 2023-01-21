CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Trading Down 0.7%

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.84). 198,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 193,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.85).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.56. The company has a market capitalization of £206.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,040.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

