CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 197,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CEA Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ CEAD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 56,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. CEA Industries has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CEA Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEA Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEA Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.