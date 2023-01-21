CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 197,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
CEA Industries Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ CEAD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 56,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. CEA Industries has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $13.50.
CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CEA Industries
CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEA Industries (CEAD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.