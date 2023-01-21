CEEK VR Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $92.80 million and $13.51 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00039932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004240 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00225080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10738989 USD and is up 7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $12,226,538.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

