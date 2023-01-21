Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.67). Approximately 67,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 186,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.65).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £33.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.64.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, manufacture, and supply of cannabinoids for use in approved medicines. The company focuses on growing indoor hydroponic THC cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain. It also intends to conduct research into cannabinoids for use in chronic pain, as well as other conditions, such as autism and multiple sclerosis.

