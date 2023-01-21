Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Up 43.7% in December

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 294,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CLS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 244,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

