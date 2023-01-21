Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.43 million and $683,274.53 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.00417265 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.13 or 0.29288940 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.00691944 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,353,796 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.