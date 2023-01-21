Celo Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Celo has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003060 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $339.70 million and approximately $48.09 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,246,415 coins. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

