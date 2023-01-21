CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CENAQ Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CENAQ Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in CENAQ Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in CENAQ Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENAQ Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. CENAQ Energy has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

Featured Stories

