Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,761 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Centene were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

