Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and traded as low as $5.72. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 143,878 shares changing hands.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
