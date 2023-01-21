CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.07

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.08. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 2,747 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CESDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

About CES Energy Solutions

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.