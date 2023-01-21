CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 660,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Up 16.7 %

CFIVW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 67,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,388. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

