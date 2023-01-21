Chainlink 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $395.44 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00030286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $395.44 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00419269 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.29 or 0.29429600 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00694662 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

