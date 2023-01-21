Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Charah Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. 15,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,636. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.63. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2,164.65% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charah Solutions

Institutional Trading of Charah Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 759,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 61,975 shares of company stock worth $481,658. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,642 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Featured Articles

