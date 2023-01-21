Charles Schwab Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,969 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,853 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

