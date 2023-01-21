Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of CWSRF stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

