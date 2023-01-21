Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

