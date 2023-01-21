Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,479,000 after acquiring an additional 180,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,647,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

