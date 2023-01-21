Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

