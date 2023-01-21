Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Chesswood Group Stock Up 2.3 %

CHW stock opened at C$11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a current ratio of 40.42 and a quick ratio of 38.05. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.8285714 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHW. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

(Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.