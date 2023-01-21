Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Chesswood Group Stock Up 2.3 %
CHW stock opened at C$11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a current ratio of 40.42 and a quick ratio of 38.05. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.8285714 EPS for the current year.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
