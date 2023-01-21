China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 42.3% in December

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,378,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 1,671,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance Price Performance

OTCMKTS CILJF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,687. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.