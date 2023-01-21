China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 715,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. China Overseas Property has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
About China Overseas Property
