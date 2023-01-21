Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,581,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 2,174,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,811.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

CHUEF remained flat at $9.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.