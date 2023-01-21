Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,581,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 2,174,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,811.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
CHUEF remained flat at $9.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $10.84.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
