Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $616.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Insider Activity at Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,243.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.