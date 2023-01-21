CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $19.53 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $154.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.04 and its 200 day moving average is $159.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

