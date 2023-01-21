CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,911 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

