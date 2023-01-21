CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 36,181 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 630,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,181 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,997,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,548,000 after purchasing an additional 373,560 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

