CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,216,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 3.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.