CIBC Increases Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$5.00

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of ESVIF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

