CIBC Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.41.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Price Performance

BTE opened at C$6.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.43. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$712.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.