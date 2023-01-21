CIBC Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.07.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CVE stock opened at C$25.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.72. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$16.52 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$17.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

