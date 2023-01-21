Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in December

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,400 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 520,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Cineplex has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPXGF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

