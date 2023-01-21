Cingulate’s (CING) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cingulate’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CING. Maxim Group started coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

CING opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 28,934 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,355.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 975,165 shares in the company, valued at $955,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 28,934 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,355.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 975,165 shares in the company, valued at $955,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Wm Givens bought 85,000 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 141,388 shares of company stock valued at $129,998. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 124.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

