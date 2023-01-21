Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.47

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.47 and traded as low as $13.20. Citizens shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 9,035 shares trading hands.

Citizens Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $76.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Citizens’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

