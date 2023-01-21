Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Insider Thomas Ciulla Sells 13,700 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) insider Thomas Ciulla sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $20,139.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,078.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ciulla also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 10th, Thomas Ciulla sold 2,170 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $3,515.40.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 95,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

