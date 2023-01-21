Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Insider Thomas Ciulla Sells 13,700 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ciulla sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $20,139.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,078.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ciulla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Thomas Ciulla sold 2,170 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $3,515.40.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 95,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

