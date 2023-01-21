Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.