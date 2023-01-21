Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cloud Peak Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 106,200 shares traded.
Cloud Peak Energy Stock Up 9.4 %
About Cloud Peak Energy
Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloud Peak Energy (CLDPQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.